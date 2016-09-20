Ex-Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton faces Celtic betting probe

Former Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton is under investigation for allegedly breaking football betting rules.

The Scottish Football Association and the Gambling Commission are understood to be looking into claims the ex-United man, now of Rangers, placed a bet on Old Firm rivals Celtic to be heavily beaten by Barcelona last Tuesday.

The Hoops lost the Champions League clash 7-0 in the Nou Camp.

The SFA has a strict no-betting policy on football games and if found guilty Barton could face a ban.

Barton is unlikely to face a major punishment if the alleged gambling was restricted to one incident.

But a potential SFA charge will leave Barton even more vulnerable after his club suspension cast major doubt on whether he would play for Rangers again.

Controversial Gers midfielder Barton was banned from the club on Monday for three weeks after a training ground altercation following the 5-1 defeat to Celtic..

Barton was told to stay away for a further three weeks after talks with Mark Warburton and board members on Monday failed to resolve the situation which had seen the 34-year-old informally banished from the club for the previous five days following a training-ground row.

The former England cap has been told not to speak to the media after further angering Warburton by giving a radio interview last Friday when he claimed the manager's decision to send him home had been "strange".