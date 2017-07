Former Newcastle United star Vurnon Anita could be set to join Leeds United.

The Dutchman left the Magpies last month after the end of his contract, having not been offered a new deal.

Now, the Yorkshire Evening Post is reporting that the the 28-year-old is 'close' to joining Championship side Leeds.

Anita began his Newcastle career as a midfielder, but played the majority of last season at right-back.

He spent five years at Newcastle, making more than 130 appearances for the club.