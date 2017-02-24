Ex-Newcastle United cult hero believes Karl Darlow can become England No 1

Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow has all the tools to become England No 1 – that’s the view of Magpies cult hero David Kelly.

‘Ned’ coached Darlow, and former Nottingham Forest team-mate Jamaal Lascelles, while on the staff at the City Ground under Billy Davies.

And he is of the firm belief the 26-year-old can, in time, gain international recognition, despite only recently establishing himself at United’s main man between the sticks.

“Karl has got a great chance of really becoming England’s No 1,” said Kelly, who spent two years at St James’s Park in the early 1990s.

“And Jamaal has got a really good chance of progressing and getting to the national team himself.

“I’m happy to say I had Karl and Jamaal. I coached them when I was at Forest.

“They are super kids. Really good. I think both of them have got all of the makings of excellent players.”

Former Republic of Ireland international Kelly, who also had a season at Sunderland, thinks the duo will make mistakes for United.

But it will all be part of a steep learning curve that could eventually lead right to the very top of the game.

“I’ve got a soft spot for Karl because we had him very young at Forest,” Kelly explained.

“We introduced him to the first-team, then we left and when we came back with Billy, Karl was still there and Jamaal had come through as well.

“They both have a great chance but are still learning. They will make mistakes, of course, especially as a goalkeeper, but they are both very good professionals.”