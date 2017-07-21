Ex-Sunderland defender Javier Manquillo reacts to his move to 'big club' Newcastle

Javier Manquillo has told of his joy after securing a move to Newcastle United.

Manquillo today became the club's fourth summer signing after joining from Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old – who spent last season on loan at Sunderland – defender has signed a three-year deal at St James's Park.

Manquillo said: "I'm very happy to be here.

"From the first moment that Rafa Benítez called me, I just knew that I had to come here, to such a big club. I'm very happy with the challenge ahead.

"I've come here to work hard and give everything on and off the pitch. Hopefully then everything will go in the right direction."

Rafa Benitez

Manquillo linked up with Newcastle at their training camp in Ireland earlier this week.

United manager Benítez Rafa Benitez said: "Like Jacob Murphy, Manquillo is another young player.

"He can play both sides of the defence, and he has a lot of motivation because he knows he has a point to prove.

"He can still improve but he has played for Spain at under-21 level and that is because he is a good player, so hopefully he will show that form here."