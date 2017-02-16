'Excited' Henri Lansbury backed by Steve Bruce ahead of Villa's visit to Newcastle

Steve Bruce has spoken about Henri Lansbury ahead of Aston Villa's visit to St James's Park.

Bruce signed Lansbury from Nottingham Forest in last month's transfer window.

Lansbury was involved in the incidents which led to the dismissals of Paul Dummett and Jonjo Shelvey in Newcastle United's defeat at the City Ground in early December.

The midfielder missed Forest's visit to St James's Park later that month through injury.

And Lansbury is certain of a hot reception on Monday night when struggling Villa take on the Championship leaders in a televised game.

"Henri has done very well," said Bruce. "The results might not have proved it and gone his way, but I have been quietly pleased with him.

"I have taken him off in a couple of games because he is flirting with nine bookings and he is two games away from a suspension.

"He, and take this the right way, gets himself a little bit excited now and again. We have tried to protect him. He is a very important player for us.

"He is another that took five minutes to get over the line. He had a lot of suitors."