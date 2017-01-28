FAN VIEWS: How you reacted to Newcastle United getting dumped out the FA Cup by Oxford

Despite claims that the FA Cup was high on the list of priorities this season, Newcastle again suffered the embarrasment of an early exit at the hands of lower league opposition.

Three second-half strikes saw Michael Appleton's Oxford United progress to round five, while the much-changed Magpies were left to lick their wounds after a difficult afternoon.

Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Was the cup really a high priority? Or does promotion and the race to be in the Championship top two override all?

Here's what YOU have been saying about the Kassam Stadium exit.

On Twitter @Lownds10 sent club captain Jamaal Lascelles a tweet saying "club should pay the fans back who went".

But it's fair to say reaction wasn't all negative, despite the embarrassing nature of the defeat...

"3-0??? That's ridiculous lads/rafa. No excuses for that but what's done is done twisting won't make any difference #nufc let's get promoted" (via @Jxhn_x).

"Think today's game shows the difference Shelvey makes to us" (via @LaurenceTaylor6).

"Fair play to Oxford. Deservedly went through. Would have liked to have gone through but I want the prem next season more" (via @adi_bizzle).

"We don't need an FA Cup run, what we need is to get out of the Championship. People moaning because of our weakened team #shakeshead" (via @andythepandy_83).

"I'd happily lose today's game over any in the league. League THE priority. Rome wasn't built in a day. In Rafa we Trust!" (via @nickbird1982).

"People moaning about Rafa's team today if he picked a strong one and Shelvey got injured there would be uproar. He can't win man" (via @NickHeg1992).

It was a particularly bad day for returning striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The big Serbian international not only missed a penalty to get NUFC back in it at 1-0, but he also failed to bury a host of chances with game at 0-0.

And the fans reaction after the game has been less than complimentary towards the frontman.

"Please don't tell me Mitro has passion. Snide and dirty isn't passion. Passion is David Kelly bursting his lungs for our cause" (via @tfeditor1892).

"No issue flogging mitro for an upgrade. However, let's have a proven top league striker to replace him first" (via @Toon_phil1892).

"Mitro's extinguished, nobody is terrified" (via @dank1989).

Team selection is another big talking point on social media, following Benitez's decision to make NINE changes.

"Travelled hundreds of miles today, we deserved a team that could compete against a League 1 side. First time I've been upset with Rafa" (via @DanMcmahonF1).

"Athletes can't play 2 games in 5 days anymore #nufc modern day football man!" (via @Dean_F0rd)

Although, some punters are calling for a little bit of perspective.

"Remember when we lost 6-1 to Leyton Orient pre-season, the world ended and we won the league? Perspective. Promotion is the goal" (via @LWhitehead92).

"To me, today's selection and performance was a clear message from Rafa to Mike saying; 'we are well short of where you think we are'" (via @craigbeavers).

"What I would say is that we, as a fanbase, need to practice not overreacting to small setbacks in what is a massive long-term project" (via @LawesDisorder).