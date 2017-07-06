Florian Lejeune: I thought call from Rafa Benitez was a prank!

Florian Lejeune says he thought the call from Rafa Benitez was a prank!

The defender signed for Newcastle United from Spanish club Eibar on Monday in an £8.8million deal.

Rafa Benitez

Asked about the call from manager Benitez, Lejeune said: "He was very important to my decision.

"For many years, my career was going up and down and up and down.

"Getting a call from Rafa Benitez was absolutely amazing, and I could only say yes. It was like a dream.

"When I got the call, I thought it was a prank so I didn’t say anything.

"After a few hours, I said ‘yes, that’s Rafa Benitez’, so I had to say yes."

Lejeune joined Eibar after a "complicated" year-long association with Manchester City, who loaned him back to former club Girona.

“It’s over, what happened with Man City is over," said Lejeune.

"I want to concentrate on things here. I have nothing to prove to them – I only have things to prove to the fans here.

"I will work and work to prove I am worthy of this move."