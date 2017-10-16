Florian Lejeune’s Newcastle recall explained – and what it means for Ciaran Clark

Florian Lejeune didn’t want to talk to journalists as he left the St Mary’s Stadium.

The defender, recalled to Newcastle United’s starting XI, was upset at conceding the penalty that cost his team two Premier League points.

Lejeune needlessly fouled Shane Long and Southampton’s Manolo Gabbiadini scored from the spot to level Sunday’s game at 2-2.

Ciaran Clark, previously one of the first names on Benitez’s teamsheet, was left out of the team along with midfielder Mikel Merino, who had signed a five-year deal at the club earlier that week. The changes surprised fans, but the logic behind the selection was clear.

Benitez, more or less, had gone with the players he had worked with during the international break.

Clark and Merino had been away with their countries and had missed much of the preparation for the Southampton game.

The move worked. United were organised and disciplined out of possession – and a threat on the counter-attack with the ball.

But will Clark, outstanding in the Championship last season, be back for Saturday’s home game against Crystal Palace?

Lejeune – who didn’t do much else wrong at the St Mary’s Stadium – hasn’t been brought to the club to sit on the bench. The 26-year-old will play games, but will that be at the expense of Clark or captain Jamaal Lascelles?

Benitez left Lascelles out for Newcastle’s season-opener, but the 23-year-old has played well over the past month or two.

United’s manager wants brains and brawn in his back four, and he carefully studies the positions his defenders take throughout a game.

Benitez believes Lejeune – who’s comfortable bringing the ball out of defence – can bring extra footballing intelligence to his team, and Clark, for the first time in more than a year, is not guaranteed a start.

And this competition should drive the ninth-placed club up the Premier League table.