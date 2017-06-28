Former Liverpool defender rules out reunion with Rafa Benitez at Newcastle

Martin Skrtel has ruled out a return to England – after being linked with Newcastle United.

The Fenerbahce defender was signed by Rafa Benitez during his time at Liverpool.

And bookmakers this week made Newcastle 2/1 favourites to sign the 32-year-old, who left Anfield last year.

Benitez is looking to strengthen his defensive options this summer ahead of the coming Premier League campaign.

Skrtel, however, has been quoted by Turkish media on the possibility of a move away from Istanbul.

The Slovakia international said: "I don’t want to leave. I have settled in, and want to remain at Fenerbahce.”

United are in talks with Spanish club Eibar over an £8.8million move for defender Florian Lejeune.