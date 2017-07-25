Former Newcastle defender Steven Taylor signs for League One club

Have your say

Steven Taylor has signed a two-year deal at Peterborough United.

The former Newcastle United defender has joined as a free agent after leaving Championship club Ipswich Town at the end of last season.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony announced the signing on Twitter.

MacAnthony tweeted: "Welcome Mr Steven Taylor to @theposhofficial delighted to have you on board."

Taylor left Newcastle a year ago and joined Major League Soccer club Portland Timbers.

The 31-year-old returned to England late last year and signed for Ipswich in January.

Taylor – who made 268 appearances for boyhood club United – had also been a target for Doncaster Rovers.