Former Newcastle defender Steven Taylor signs for League One club

Steven Taylor has signed a two-year deal at Peterborough United.
The former Newcastle United defender has joined as a free agent after leaving Championship club Ipswich Town at the end of last season.
Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony announced the signing on Twitter.
READ MORE: Steven Taylor opens up about his new life away from Newcastle
MacAnthony tweeted: "Welcome Mr Steven Taylor to @theposhofficial delighted to have you on board."
Taylor left Newcastle a year ago and joined Major League Soccer club Portland Timbers.
The 31-year-old returned to England late last year and signed for Ipswich in January.
Taylor – who made 268 appearances for boyhood club United – had also been a target for Doncaster Rovers.
