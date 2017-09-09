Francisco de Miguel Moreno addresses Dwight Gayle’s form in training at Newcastle

Dwight Gayle’s pushing for a recall at Newcastle United.

The striker – the subject of a £15million bid from Fulham before last week’s transfer deadline – wasn’t involved against West Ham United before the international break.

Gayle, however, will travel to South Wales with his team-mates ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Fitness coach Francisco de Miguel Moreno said: “I think Dwight will be involved in part of the squad.

“He’s trained very well. We are very happy in the way he’s doing things in the last few days.”

Defensive pair Florian Lejeune and DeAndre Yedlin are set to return to the squad.

Lejeune hurt his ankle in the club’s first game of the season, while Yedlin suffered a hamstring injury in pre-season.

“DeAndre’s working very well, hard to get to the game,” said Moreno.

“He’s trained very well in the last few days. Lejeune as well.

“They’re both in the same situation. We normally wait until the end to make a decision. They are progressing well with the team.

Meanwhile, defender Chancel Mbemba suffered a hamstring injury playing for DR Congo during the international break.

“Chancel’s not too bad,” said Moreno. “He’ll definitely miss the game, but hopefully not too bad.”