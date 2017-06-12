Freddie Woodman reveals his next steps at Newcastle after World Cup joy

Freddie Woodman is looking forward to taking a well-earned break – before heading back to Newcastle United as a World Cup winner.

The goalkeeper was the hero for England's Under-20s in their 1-0 final win over Venezuela on Sunday.

Woodman – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Kilmarnock – saved a penalty in the showpiece in South Korea.

The 20-year-old will now go on holiday before reporting back to Newcastle next month for pre-season training.

“I’m just enjoy this moment, have a break and then get back fit in pre-season at Newcastle and see where I can go from there,” said Woodman.

“I’ll speak to the manager (Rafa Benitez), but I just want another good season to keep impressing people."

Woodman won the tournament's Golden Glove award after conceding just two goals from six games.

But Woodman said: “It’s testament to the lads in front of me.

“I only conceded two goals because of those lads, and every single one of them put their body on the line.

"We communicated well and kept the ball well.

“Everyone looks at me and I’ve come away with the Golden Glove, but this trophy is about the defenders and the lads in front of me who have worked so hard to help me achieve that.

“But it’s a great honour, to come to a World Cup and come away with the Golden Glove. It’s a feeling I can’t really describe.

“I set goals for myself and I told my dad (Andy) I was going to win it, so to receive it today was an amazing feeling and for him to be here.

"I think he was a bit teary when I told him I’d won it.

“I set the goal at the beginning of the tournament that I wanted to achieve it, and now it’s here, it’s a great feeling.”

Woodman signed a new long-term deal at Newcastle last year.