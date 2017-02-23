French giants Paris St-Germain fail with January move for Newcastle United's Aleksandar Mitrovic - reports

Paris St-Germain failed with a January attempt to land Newcastle United frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic, according to reports.

Dean Jones, of Bleacher Report, has revealed that the Ligue 1 giants made an enquiry for the Serbian frontman in the winter window, but saw their request fall on deaf ears, with United unwilling to allow the striker to leave midway through the season.

The report, which also links PSG, whose director of football is former Magpies striker Patrick Kluivert, with a move for Liverpool's Adam Lallana, states: "Paris Saint-Germain have not had a good month in terms of English-based transfer targets.

"The French giants failed in a bid to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle United in January.

"Their enquiry fell on deaf ears as club officials did not want him to leave Tyneside midway through the season.

"The Magpies will eventually think about letting the 22-year-old move on, but only if they recoup the £13 million spent on him in 2015."

While Mitrovic is a figure who severely divides opinion on Tyneside, the decision not to allow him to depart has been vindicated, as he is set for an extended run in the team over the next month.

News that Dwight Gayle will miss four weeks of action with a recurrence of a hamstring injury has opened the door for the international forward, who has struggled for Championship starts this campaign due to the remarkable form of the 20-goal former Crystal Palace man.