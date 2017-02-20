Fresh Dwight Gayle injury blow for Newcastle

Dwight Gayle has been forced off against Aston Villa tonight.
The Newcastle United striker was making his first start in more than a month after recovering from a hamstring problem.
But Gayle limped off in the 33rd minute after signalling to the bench.
The 20-goal player was replaced by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Newcastle led 1-0 at the break thanks to a goal from Yoan Gouffran, who scored from close range.
