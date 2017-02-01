'Frustrated' Rob Elliot on his wait for a chance at Newcastle – and his Metro journey to training!

Rob Elliot has started taking the Metro to training at Newcastle United.

The goalkeeper, back fit after recovering from a serious knee injury, often leaves his car at his coastal home and commutes to the club's Benton base by train.

"I've moved to the coast, so the Metro's right by my house," said Elliot.

"It just makes life a bit easier rather than driving. It's a lot quicker, and it's quite nice actually. It gets you out of the house.

"The whole point of moving to the coast is that we wouldn't have to drive everywhere, and we've got a bit more on our doorstep.

"It took me half an hour to get in and then a little walk to training. You don't just walk out of your house, get in your car and get to training - you're up and alert.

"I had a few looks from people. Up here, people are really friendly. They'll come and say hello. But I don't think most people expect to see me on the way to work."

Elliot has admitted to "frustration" as he waits for a first-team chance at Newcastle.

The 30-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament playing for the Republic of Ireland in March last year.

Elliot – who has played in a number of Under-23 fixtures on his way back to full fitness – now finds himself behind Karl Darlow and summer signing Matz Sels in the pecking order at Newcastle.

Darlow will be in goal for tonight's Championship home game against Queens Park Rangers.

"Karl's doing fantastically well and he deserves to play every week, and Matz has come in and done well," Elliot told the matchday programme.

"It is frustrating. I just have to keep working, and knowing that eventually it'll come good, and also not to get too frustrated, not to let it affect my training or my work."