Gareth Southgate reveals why he didn’t call up Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey

Gareth Southgate says he didn’t call up Jonjo Shelvey for England – as he wasn’t looking for a “quarter-back”.

Shelvey was left out of Southgate’s squad for last night’s friendly against Germany.

And Southgate didn’t turn to the Newcastle United midfielder after losing Danny Drinkwater, Jordan Henderson and Harry Winks to injuries.

Asked about Shelvey’s omission, Southgate said: “I think Jonjo’s a different type of player.

“He plays deeper, plays almost in the quarter-back position for his club.

“We were needing something a little bit different for these games.”

Shelvey has won six full international caps for England.

However, the 25-year-old hasn’t played for his country since joining Newcastle last year.

Shelvey is keen to force his way back into the international fold.

Meanwhile, Callum Roberts was on target for Newcastle’s Under-23s in a 2-1 Premier League International Cup defeat to Liverpool at Prenton Park last night. The winger opened the scoring, but the home side hit back with goals from Matty Virtue and Ovie Ejaria.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Harker, Kitchen, Cameron, Bailey, Yarney, Gillesphey, Fernandez (El-Mhanni, 79), Sangare, Heardman, Ward, Roberts.