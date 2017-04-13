Garry Monk reveals why Leeds flopped against Newcastle

Garry Monk has explained why he feels Newcastle United won at Elland Road.

Monk brings his Leeds United side to St James's Park tomorrow night for a televised fixture.

Newcastle won the corresponding fixture at Elland Road Road in November.

Two goals from Dwight Gayle gave Rafa Benitez's side a deserved 2-0 win in front of a sell-out crowd.

And Leeds head coach Monk has been speaking ahead of the return match.

“In the first game we had against Newcastle, it was the first sell-out for a number of years at Elland Road," said Monk.

"Maybe we played the occasion a little bit and didn’t have our full focus on the football.

“We want to go up there and make sure we don’t make the same mistake. I spoke to the players after the first game, and said I felt we hadn’t done ourselves enough justice.

“I don’t think we showed them too much respect. I just think we didn’t put ourselves in a position to show what we are capable of. We were playing very well at that point, and that was our first really big game in terms of crowd size and expectation.

“Maybe the atmosphere played a part for a young group like ours. Maybe all the build-up to that contributed to us not performing to our level.

“We still played a good game, but not quite at the level we are capable of reaching.

“The players have learned from that. We have grown from that game, and I am sure you will see a very focused approach in this game. That is when the players produce their best football, and that is what we need to do at St James’s Park.”