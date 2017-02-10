Grant Hanley reveals the one thing missing from Newcastle’s dressing room

Grant Hanley says there is one thing missing from Newcastle United’s dressing room – an ego!

The defender says the club is an ego-free zone under Rafa Benitez.

There are no egos in the dressing room. There’s no negativity there. There have been times in the season when it’s been a bit sticky for us, and the lads have stuck together and got through it. Grant Hanley

Newcastle lead the Championship by a point ahead of tomorrow evening’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Hanley, signed from Blackburn Rovers last summer, quickly settled into United’s dressing room.

And the Scotland international says the togetherness on and off the pitch is unlike anything he has experienced previously in his career.

“It’s brilliant,” said the 25-year-old. “It’s something I’ve not experienced before, because I’ve always been at the other end of the table.

“It’s nice to be up there. The atmosphere’s always good, and that’s credit to the lads. Everybody’s pulling in the same direction.

“There are no egos in the dressing room. There’s no negativity there.

“There have been times in the season when it’s been a bit sticky for us, and the lads have stuck together and got through it. I think that’s important as well. “

United have overcome a series of setbacks, most recently the loss of Jonjo Shelvey to suspension and Dwight Gayle to injury, already this season.

Newcastle also bounced back from successive defeats in their first two league games this season.

And Championship veteran Hanley believes the team’s ability to come through “sticky patches” bodes well for the remaining months of the Championship campaign.

“You’ve got to limit the number of sticky patches you have,” said the 25-year-old. “If you do have one, you’ve got to get over it quickly.

“The characters in the dressing room certainly make sure of that.”

Meanwhile, United midfielder Cheick Tiote yesterday completed his £500,000 move to Beijing Enterprises.

Tiote has signed a two-year deal at Chinese second division side.

The 30-year-old had been in his seventh season at Newcastle, having joined the club from FC Twente in the summer of 2010.

Tiote made 156 appearances, and scored one goal, for United.

A club statement read: “Tiote leaves with the club’s best wishes for the future.”