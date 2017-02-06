Haris Vuckic back in fold at Newcastle after loan return

Haris Vuckic could feature for Newcastle United tonight after returning from a loan at Bradford City.

Vuckic returned to St James's Park last month after a half-season spell at Valley Parade.

And the 24-year-old "may feature" for Peter Beardsley's Under-23 side in their game against West Bromwich Albion at Kidderminster (7pm kick-off), according to the club.

Vuckic has also had loan spells at Cardiff City, Rotherham United, Rangers, Wigan Athletic in recent seasons.

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni and Dan Barlaser could also be involved for Newcastle against West Brom in the Premier League 2 fixture at Aggborough

The pair started Newcastle's FA Cup tie against Oxford United late last month.

Vuckic, out of contract in the summer, was unable to play at the Kassam Stadium as he was cup-tied.