Haris Vuckic makes timely return from injury at Newcastle

Newcastle United's Under-23s are looking to emulate Rafa Benitez's first team – by winning promotion.

Peter Beardsley's side beat Fulham 2-0 at St James's Park last night to reach the Premier League 2 Division Two play-off final.

And Newcastle will face West Ham United at St James's Park on Friday in the final of the competition.

Manager Benitez was back at St James's Park to watch the Under-23s take on Fulham just a day after his team secured promotion to the Premier League at the stadium.

Forward Haris Vuckic, back from a spell out with a knee injury, set up midfielder Jamie Holmes for United's early opening goal.

And defender Stuart Findlay doubled Newcastle's advantage in the 35th minute when a header from a corner.

Goalkeeper Matz Sels kept Fulham at bay after the break.

After the game, Holmes said on Twitter: "Goal assist and through to the final v West Ham."

Findlay tweeted: "Into the playoffs final after a great win against Fulham. Always nice to get a goal. Buzzing for Friday now!!

Meanwhile, Vuckic is out of contract in the summer.

The 24-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at League One club Bradford City.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Sels, Newberry, L Gibson (Cass, 59), Hunter, Bailey, Findlay, Holmes (Fernandez, 75), Barlaser, Heardman, Vuckic (Charman, 52), Wilson.