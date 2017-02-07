Haris Vuckic reacts to his goalscoring return at Newcastle

Haris Vuckic has reacted to his first Newcastle United goal in more than five months

The forward, back from a half-season loan at Bradford City, scored a 93rd-minute winner for the club's Under-23s against a strong West Bromwich Albion side last night.

Vuckic – who had last found the net for the club in a Premier League 2 win over Norwich City in August – took to Twitter after the game at Aggborough.

The 24-year-old tweeted: "Good 90min against hard WestBrom team. Happy to score @NUFC #KeepWorkingHard."

Midfielder Dan Barlaser – who has featured in the FA Cup for Newcastle this season – hailed Vuckic and his team-mates after the win.

Barlaser said on Twitter: ""What a win for the boys away to a strong WestBrom 23s team and what a way to win with a last minute winner from my bro @VuckicHari29 #NUFC."