Hearts sack former Newcastle coach Ian Cathro

Hearts have sacked former Newcastle United coach Ian Cathro.

The 31-year-old left the Magpies in December last year for his managerial post at Tynecastle, having worked previously as a coach at Valencia, Rio Ave and Dundee United's youth setup.

But just eight months into the role, ahead of the start of the Scottish Premiership season Jambos director of football Craig Levein has taken the decision to relieve Cathro of his duties with immediate effect.

Pressure has been building on Cathro, with results this summer not up to scratch ahead of the first league game of the season at champions Celtic on Saturday.

And things appear to have come a head following the club's penalty shoot-out loss to Dunfermline in the Betfred Cup at the weekend.

A club statement read: "Craig Levein, Hearts’ director of football, has confirmed that head coach Ian Cathro, will leave the Club with immediate effect.

"The board wishes it to be known that this was a very difficult decision, reluctantly made, as every member of the board recognises that Ian is an extremely talented young coach with a very bright future ahead of him.

"We thank Ian for all of his efforts and wish him well in the future.

"A further statement will be made tomorrow in relation to management plans for this weekend’s Ladbrokes Premiership match against Celtic and longer term."