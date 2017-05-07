How Newcastle United's players reacted to their last-gasp Championship title triumph

Isaac Hayden has revealed that the main reason he left Premier League giants Arsenal for Newcastle United last summer was to win the Championship title.

And even though he did not quite achieve it in the manner he would have expected, being substituted 13 minutes into his first game at centre-back in the 3-0 Barnsley win, that could not take the shine off the Magpies achievement.

“It was not the way I wanted to end the season but at the end of the day we have got what everyone wanted and we are happy," said the 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Hull City.

"I got promoted last year through the play-offs but winning the league is what I came here to do.

"A said it a few weeks ago when everyone was writing us off that we still had a chance. We have had three wins in a week - it has been massive. And when you do that, this is what happens.

"The way it happened makes it even better. The crowd were fantastic - you could feel it, even when I was inside getting treatment. The atmosphere was fantastic.”

Isaac Hayden holds his head after taking knock

On the injury Hayden revealed that he tried to run it off, although he was forced to depart due to the laws of the game.

"It was a really weird collision - I had one person behind me and I had Robbie coming at me. I tried to carry on and my head just got squashed,” he said.

"I felt OK but they were saying I had to come off because of the head injury protocol.

"My neck was sore and as I was running I was seeing two of things when people were running."

Newcastle's players celebrate winning the title

Massadio Haidara was in equally as buoyant mood after the title win.

The defender was called off the bench midway through the first-half to replace England Under-21 international Hayden, to make his first league appearance since the 6-2 Premier League win over Norwich in October 2015.

"It was great for me," he said.

"The last time I spoke I said my main target was to play one game before the end of the season and I did today which is very special for me.

Massadio Haidara

"It is the best feeling I can have.

"This feeling is amazing - nothing can be compared."

While the players showed their delight at the final whistle when the 3-0 victory was confirmed, they also faced a nervous wait to see if the job they’d done was enough to secure silverware.

Ayoze Perez says he could not contain himself when he heard Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish had netted to end Brighton’s title hopes.

"It is unbelievable - finally we won it," he said.

"We did our job, they drew, so we are happy.

"We realised on 89 minutes that they could draw and we could not help but celebrate."

Meanwhile, midfielder Yoan Gouffran has revealed that it is the team spirit within the United ranks that has seen them come through the stiffest of tests at the end of the campaign.

The Frenchman, who is out of contract at the end of the season, said: “It was a very good day for us. We knew we were top but we just had to wait for the final whistle because you just never know what will happen.

"We are so happy to have won the title.

"Everybody is delighted to have got the job done. We are so happy because we spend so much time together from the start of the season.

"We spend so much time together both on and off the pitch - that is why we have so good a team spirit."