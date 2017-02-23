Huddersfield defender gives his verdict on Newcastle and Brighton

Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindler is happy for his team to "fly under the radar".

The club is five points behind Championship leaders Newcastle United, who visit the John Smith's Stadium on March 4.

Second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion are a point behind Rafa Benitez's side.

Newcastle and Brighton are odds-on favourites to go up automatically this season, but Huddersfield, arguably, have been playing the best football in the division in recent weeks.

David Wagner's side, however, are happy to be out of the spotlight.

Defender Schindler told our sister paper The Yorkshire Post: “I respect Newcastle and Brighton, of course.

"I have said that these two are obviously the best teams in the league, but as you saw when Brighton played here, you can win against every team.

“I think it is quite good, as we can fly under the radar.

“I see the reports and on Sky and everywhere. It is almost always about those top two teams.

“It is good for us and we can work and just concentrate on football and we do not have to worry about all the other things.

“We have 14 games to go and anything can happen now. But, of course, in the position we have now, we want to keep it and maybe attack these two.

“It is really hard, because they win almost every game, but we will try to perform as good as we can and let us see what happens.

“I have never played in a team with this quality and this hunger and desire. It is outstanding. It is mainly close results, and it shows how compact we are and how good we work as a team.

“It is also not lucky, and if you win that amount of games, you cannot speak about.”