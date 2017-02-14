'If we don't turn up we'll get turned over' - Norwich City midfielder Alex Pritchard talks about tonight's Newcastle United clash

Norwich City's Alex Pritchard believes his team must bring their A game if they're to get anything from Championship leaders Newcastle United tonight.

The midfielder, who was a rumoured target of Rafa Benitez last summer, reckons that if the Canaries fail to show this evening, then the high-flying Magpies will head back north with all three points.

He said: "If we don’t turn up, we’ll get turned over. It’s as simple as that in this league.

"When you come here, you have to play football and you have to win the game.

"If we don’t get a result, the crowd are going to be on top of us again.

"So we’ve got to work hard and hopefully the crowd will be behind us after that result, but all that matters is the three points."

Having been unbeaten in their last five - matching United's 13 points from their last handful of games - former Tottenham Hotspur man Pritchard hopes City can use recent results as a confidence boost in hope of making Carrow Road a fortress.

Pritchard continued: "Of course this helps us make Carrow Road a fortress; people won’t want to come here,” said Pritchard, having gone five games without defeat to take themselves to the top of the Championship form table.

"But then you look at the game coming up with Newcastle. With the confidence and what we’ve done here, we’ve got to take that in to Tuesday night and we’ve got to turn up."