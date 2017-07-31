In-form Newcastle striker wanted on loan

Scunthorpe United want to take Ivan Toney back to Glanford Park.

The Newcastle United striker had a successful loan spell at the League One club last season.

And Scunthorpe manager Graham Alexander wants to take him back to the club on another loan.

Alexandar said: “I haven’t seen Ivan join anywhere, so if Newcastle have made it clear to Ivan that they see him going out and playing then there is a possibility,” Alexander told the Scunthorpe Telegraph.

“He had a great time with us last season, and I think we were good for him, but I am sure other clubs will be in for his services.

“We will try our hardest, but if not we will do something else.

“Ivan is certainly in our thoughts, and has been since the end of last season, so we will see what comes about in the next week or so."

Toney scored five goals for Newcastle's Under-23s in last week's Whitby tournament.

The 21-year-old has made a handful of first-team appearances for United since joining from Northampton Town in 2015.