Injured Matt Ritchie to miss Scotland-England along with Newcastle team-mate

Matt Ritchie will sit out Scotland's World Cup qualifier against England.

Scotland coach Gordon Strachan today announced his squad for the June 10 fixture at Hampden Park.

But there was no place for Ritchie or Grant Hanley.

Winger Ritchie, outstanding in Newcastle United's Championship-winning campaign, had an operation on his groin earlier this month.

The 27-year-old, signed from Bournemouth last summer, scored 16 goals for Rafa Benitez's side.

Meanwhile, defender Grant Hanley missed the final few weeks of the season through injury.