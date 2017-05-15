Injured Newcastle defender ruled out of summer internationals

Ciaran Clark has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's summer internationals.

The Newcastle United defender missed the final match of the season against Barnsley because of a knee problem.

And Clark has failed to recover in time to make Martin O'Neill's squad for fixtures against Mexico, Uruguay and Austria.

The 27-year-old, signed from Aston Villa last summer, was outstanding in Newcastle's title-winning Championship campaign.

Clark's United team-mates Daryl Murphy and Rob Elliot have been included in O'Neill's 37-man party.

Goalkeeper Elliot was recalled by Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez for the final three games of the season.

Meanwhile, Murphy, signed from Ipswich Town last summer, scored five Championship goals in the second half of the campaign.