Is it the end for Aleksandar Mitrovic at Newcastle?

Olympique Lyonnais are ready to move for Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.
The French club sold Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal for £52.7million this summer.
And head coach Bruno Genesi is considering moves for Mitrovic and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Thorgan Hazard.
READ MORE: ‘Frustrated’ Rafa Benitez waits on transfer developments at Newcastle
Mitrovic scored for Newcastle in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Preston North End at Deepdale.
United manager Rafa Benitez, however, is understood to be prepared to sell the 22-year-old this summer – if the price is right.
Benitez admitted after the Preston game that he had "too many players" – and needed to "adjust" his squad.
Lyon are reportedly ready to bid £13.4million for Mitrovic, who joined from Anderlecht two years ago.
Newcastle will most likely hold out for a bigger fee, and, in any case, Benitez may want to hold on to Mitrovic until a replacement has been lined up.
The Serbia international is preparing for tomorrow night's friendly against Bradford City at Valley Parade.
Asked about his future last month, Mitrovic said: “I need to prepare for next season.
“If there are some good offers for me – which are also good for the club – come in for me over the summer, then we will speak about it.
“If it doesn’t happen, then I’m still a Newcastle United player. I have three years on my contract."
Meanwhile, a young United XI will take on Whitley Bay at Hillheads tonight (7pm kick-off).
New signings Josef Yarney and Stefan O'Connor could feature in the friendly game, which will be officiated by Premier League referee Michael Oliver.
