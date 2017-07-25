Is it the end for Aleksandar Mitrovic at Newcastle?

Have your say

Olympique Lyonnais are ready to move for Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The French club sold Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal for £52.7million this summer.

And head coach Bruno Genesi is considering moves for Mitrovic and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Thorgan Hazard.

READ MORE: ‘Frustrated’ Rafa Benitez waits on transfer developments at Newcastle

Mitrovic scored for Newcastle in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Preston North End at Deepdale.

United manager Rafa Benitez, however, is understood to be prepared to sell the 22-year-old this summer – if the price is right.

Rafa Benitez

Benitez admitted after the Preston game that he had "too many players" – and needed to "adjust" his squad.

Lyon are reportedly ready to bid £13.4million for Mitrovic, who joined from Anderlecht two years ago.

Newcastle will most likely hold out for a bigger fee, and, in any case, Benitez may want to hold on to Mitrovic until a replacement has been lined up.

The Serbia international is preparing for tomorrow night's friendly against Bradford City at Valley Parade.

Asked about his future last month, Mitrovic said: “I need to prepare for next season.

“If there are some good offers for me – which are also good for the club – come in for me over the summer, then we will speak about it.

“If it doesn’t happen, then I’m still a Newcastle United player. I have three years on my contract."

Meanwhile, a young United XI will take on Whitley Bay at Hillheads tonight (7pm kick-off).

New signings Josef Yarney and Stefan O'Connor could feature in the friendly game, which will be officiated by Premier League referee Michael Oliver.