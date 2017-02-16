Is it time for Rob Elliot to be given a chance in Newcastle's goal?

Rob Elliot's waited. And waited.

The goalkeeper has had to be patient since recovering from the serious knee injury he suffered almost a year ago.

Rob Elliot

Elliot has seemingly ousted Matz Sels from Newcastle United's bench.

Now he's looking to oust Karl Darlow from Rafa Benitez's starting XI.

Is it time for a change?

A sliced clearance from Darlow led to Norwich City's second goal on Tuesday night, though captain Jamaal Lascelles – whose late goal earned Newcastle a point from a 2-2 draw – was also culpable.

Then there was the miscommunication between Darlow and Ciaran Clark a couple of weeks ago when the defender headed into his own net.

Darlow, however, has otherwise been very, very consistent.

The 26-year-old quickly settled into Benitez's team late last season after making an unsteady first appearance for the Spaniard, ironically, at Carrow Road.

Benitez, we know, is loyal to his goalkeepers.

He gave Sels, signed from Belgian club Gent last summer, every chance to settle into his team. He eventually made a change after the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in September.

Darlow's return to the starting XI coincided with the club's best run of the season in the Championship. He has been confident, composed and capable.

Elliot – who has played a handful of Under-23 games since returning to fitness – might be pushing Darlow hard in training, but it would be a surprise if Benitez made a change for Monday night's game against Villa at St James's Park.

Darlow, jeered every time he touched the ball, recovered well from his mistake at Carrow Road.

All players make mistakes. Lascelles was at fault for both Norwich goals, while Aleksandar Mitrovic should have done better with his chances at the other end of the pitch.

Other players lost possession far too easily in midfield.

Darlow, overall, hasn't done much wrong over the past five months.

And Elliot knows he might have to wait a little longer for his chance.