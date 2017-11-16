Is Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to make a shock comeback against Newcastle?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make a shock comeback against Newcastle United, according to a report.

The Manchester United striker hasn't played since April, when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

But The Sun today report that Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba – who has missed the club's last 12 games with a hamstring problem – are back in full training ahead of Newcastle's visit to Old Trafford.

It had previously been reported that Saturday's game would come too soon for £89million midfielder Pogba.

Manager Mourinho, however, will be without Phil Jones, who limped out of England's friendly against Germany last week after aggravating an "ongoing" thigh problem.

Mourinho's side are eight points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are 11th in the table after back-to-back defeats.