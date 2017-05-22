Isaac Hayden gives fascinating insight into what its like to play for Rafa Benitez at Newcastle

Isaac Hayden is given a fascinating insight into what it's like to play for Rafa Benitez.

Benitez guided Newcastle United to the Championship title this season.

Hayden, signed from Arsenal last summer, was an integral part of his team.

And the midfielder has described the "culture" manager Benitez has brought to the club.

“If I want to talk to him about tactics, he’s always there for me," Hayden told The Times.

"Rafa’s obsessed with football. When we lost to Ipswich, I was in his office the next day at 9am, going through the clips and he told me where I went wrong.

"He’s very honest. I could be sitting there with Jonjo Shelvey and Rafa could say ‘look, Jonjo, Isaac’s better than you at this, this and this’ and ‘Isaac, he’s better than you at this, this and this'.

"Some players might not like it. But this year everybody’s got on with it, whether playing, or on the bench.

“It’s his passion for the game that drew me in. I love football and I want to improve to be the best I can. I haven’t worked so hard for all those years to be mediocre. Rafa’s got the same drive and determination I have.

“It’s the culture Rafa brings – a family mentality.

"He goes ‘look, if you’re not playing, it’s because of you, not because of anyone else, not because of me, it’s you. You’ve not done enough in training, or when you’ve performed, to make me want to keep you in the team'.

He’s fair. He’ll give you a chance, a game, whether it’s a cup game, 20 minutes, and you have to do something in that time to show him you want to play for Newcastle.

“He’s made it a situation where Newcastle isn’t a stepping stone.

He says you should want to put on this black-and-white shirt, going out and giving 100%, and if you don’t, you won’t play. He makes it so that players are desperate to play, not only for him but for the club and that’s why we’ve had the success this season.”

Benitez reaffirmed his commitment to Newcastle earlier this month after talks with club owner Mike Ashley.

“I don’t know what it will be like if he left," said Hayden.

"It’s not just the players who have the connection with him, it’s the fans who have a massive connection too.

"He’s united the club. Before Rafa came along, a lot of the lads were talking about (how) it wasn’t really a good atmosphere between the fans and the manager.

“Steve McClaren wasn’t even the manager, he was head coach, and even the fans were sitting there, thinking ‘he’s not even the manager’. You want someone with the aura, that commanding authority that says ‘I’m Newcastle United manager’, and Rafa has that.

"Without Rafa, we wouldn’t have got promoted.

“He’s been nothing but warm, whether it’s with me, the cleaners, whoever.

"He’ll have a ten-minute conversation with the cleaners about the match. He’ll talk to anybody, physio, players and support staff, exactly the same as if you’re Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It doesn’t matter to him. Although if you get him on to Real Madrid, you’ll be there for a while! He’s got stories about players, the club, (which is) all good because it adds to my experience.

“I’d not played centre half in two years, and he said ‘we’ve got injuries, we need you there’ and then he said: ‘I remember when I had to tell Javier Mascherano to play at centre half (at Liverpool).’

"That gave me confidence. He’s talking to me about things that he’s told Mascherano.”

