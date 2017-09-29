Isaac Hayden outlines Newcastle’s approach to Liverpool

Isaac Hayden has sounded a rallying call ahead of Liverpool’s visit to St James’s Park.

Newcastle United will take on Jurgen Klopp’s side on Sunday looking for a third successive home win.

The club, beaten 1-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium last weekend, is 10th in the Premier League table after promising start to the season.

Hayden and his team-mates are hoping to sign off with a win before the international break.

“Every game for us is a cup final for us, because every point is valuable,” said the midfielder.

“There are no easy games in this division.

“In the Championship, there were games at home where people might just have thought we would get the three points, but in the Premier League it isn’t like that.

“At home in the Premier League, teams can roll you over and be better than anyone else on their day.

“Especially teams who have been promoted, it’s difficult for us, but we have a lot of confidence at home. We have the fans behind us.

“We had a lot of confidence even going into the Brighton game, but we didn’t perform quite how we wanted to perform.

“That happens in football, and we have to move on and look to beat Liverpool.”

Hayden, signed from Arsenal last year, doesn’t attach any more significance to games against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

“Getting promoted, you just want to play against all the other Premier League teams – whether they’re promoted like Brighton, or whether it’s Manchester United or Liverpool,” said the 22-year-old.

“Every game is tough. They all have a huge intensity.

“We’re just enjoying our football, trying to get as many points as we can and learning as we go along.

“We have a young squad. There’s still a lot of potential in that dressing room to get better and better.

“The more minutes we play, and the more games we play that we’re going to learn from, the better.”

Meanwhile, Tomer Hemed has protested his innocence after being hit with a three-game ban for stamping on DeAndre Yedlin.

The Brighton striker was handed the suspension by the Football Association for an incident late in their 1-0 win over Newcastle at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Hemed’s stamp was not seen by referee Andre Marriner, and he was punished retrospectively by the Football Association after an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing ruled against him.

“I accept the decision against me, but do not agree with it and I am devastated to miss three matches,” said Hemed. “I would never go out to injure a fellow professional on purpose, and those of my friends and team-mates who know me, know that this is not in my nature.”