Isaac Hayden reflects on a harsh lesson for Newcastle’s young team

Isaac Hayden says Newcastle United’s young players are having to grow up quickly in the Premier League.

Hayden was in the side beaten 1-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Newcastle were beaten by a set-piece, with Tomer Hemed scoring from close range after a free-kick was headed into his path.

The average age of United’s team has been just over 25 so far this season. And midfielder Hayden, 22, believes that inexperience will tell from time to time as the team adjusts to life in the Premier League. Asked about Hemed’s goal, Hayden said: “We’ve scored a fair few (from set-pieces), but we’ve conceded from one, it’s cost us the game and that’s disappointing.

“But it happens. We’ve got the youngest team in the Premier League so far – a young spine of the time – so we’re always learning and we’re always improving.

“This was another occasion that we’ll learn from. It was disappointing to lose in the way that we did. That was the most disappointing thing for me, not losing the game, but how we lost it. We’ll regroup for Liverpool.”

Benitez felt that Newcastle deserved to take something from the Brighton game.

“It was definitely disappointing,” said Hayden. “I don’t think anyone played how they wanted to play – it wasn’t the best performance overall. We still created chances – we had 17 shots or something like that – and it’s just about making sure those chances are good chances, rather than weak shots.

Benitez sent on Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle in the second half.

“Both sides weren’t at their best, and it wasn’t a great spectacle, but second half we came out and made it more of an open game,” said Hayden. “We just didn’t really take advantage of any of our chances, and that was that.”