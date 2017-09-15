Isaac Hayden reveals what has brought Newcastle's players closer than ever

Isaac Hayden says Newcastle United's players are closer than ever.

Rafa Benitez's side will look to record a third successive victory when Stoke City visit St James's Park tomorrow.

Newcastle recovered from defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Huddersfield Town to beat West Ham United and Swansea City.

And they did that without influential midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who has only played 48 minutes of football so far this season.

Shelvey returned from suspension last weekend, but was an unused substitute at the Liberty Stadium.

Hayden, his midfield colleague, feels that there is depth in Benitez's squad despite the club's failure to strengthen in the final days of the transfer window.

Isaac Hayden and Rafa Benitez

The 22-year-old also feels that the bond formed between the players in the Championship last season is unbreakable.

“If you look at Jonjo being on the bench, you see there is depth there," said Hayden, who spent time at the Newcastle West End Foodbank yesterday.

"If I’m honest then I think at the start of the summer we probably thought there’d be even more competition for places with the money being touted around for the club to be spending.

“Obviously, things didn’t happen that way, and we’ve kept a lot of the group that we have from last season coming into this season.

“I think that’s helped us, because the togetherness has been fantastic. Even after the first three defeats, we stuck together.

"We’re a young group, and we came up against West Ham and put in a great performance, then put in a great performance against Swansea and got three points away from home.

“Hopefully, we can keep building on those things on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, the Newcastle West End Foodbank will again be collecting donations of food and money outside St James's Park before tomorrow's game.