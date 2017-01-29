Isaac Hayden rips into SHOCKING Newcastle performance

Isaac Hayden's delivered a blunt verdict on Newcastle United's FA Cup defeat.

Oxford United beat Rafa Benitez's weakened side 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium yesterday.

And Hayden issued an apology to the 1,787 fans that travelled to Oxfordshire after the fourth-round tie.

The midfielder said on Twitter: "No excuses, was a shocking performance today, I apologise to the fans that travelled down to watch, Have to look at ourselves for today."

United manager Benitez was more guarded after the match.

Benitez – who made nine changes for the tie – felt the outcome would have been different had his team taken their first-half chances.

“We did our homework and were analysing almost everything," said Bentiez.

"In the end, football is a game where you have to take your chances. We had our chances and we didn’t take them.”