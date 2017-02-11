Jack Colback and Aleksandar Mitrovic handed Newcastle starts at Wolves

Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle United starting XI for this evening's game at Molineux.

Benitez's side take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in a televised Championship game (5.30pm kick-off).

Midfielder Jack Colback returns from illness, while Aleksandar Mitrovic is preferred up front to Daryl Murphy.

READ MORE: Christian Atsu reveals how he almost ‘gave up’ on English – before Newcastle came to the rescue

Isaac Hayden, forced off against Derby County a week ago by an ankle problem, is on the bench along with Murphy.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles replaces Grant Hanley in the centre of defence.

Molineux

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Shelvey, Colback; Ritchie, Diame, Gouffran; Mitrovic. Subs: Elliot; Hanley, Gamez, Hayden, Atsu, Perez, Murphy.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS: Ikeme; Doherty, Stearman, Batth, Coady; Price, Edwards, Weimann, Enobakhare, Costa; Dicko. Subs: Burgoyne, Saville, Evans, Bodvarsson, Hause, Ronan, Marshall.

For news and updates from Molineux, follow NUFC writer Miles Starforth on Twitter here