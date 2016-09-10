Jack Colback and Yoan Gouffran handed Newcastle starts at Derby

Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle United team for this evening's game at the iPro Stadium.

Benitez's side take on Derby County in a televised game (5.30pm kick-off).

Top scorer Dwight Gayle returns to the starting XI after recovering from his recent concussion, while Aleksandar Mitrovic – who also suffered concussion in last month's EFL Cup win over Cheltenham Town – is among the substitutes along with new signing Achraf Lazaar.

United manager Benitez has also left midfielder Issac Hayden, previously an ever-present in the Championship, on the bench.

Jack Colback is recalled to the team in his place, while Yoan Gouffran keeps his place on the left side of midfield.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Sels; Anita, Mbemba, Lascelles, Dummett; Shelvey, Colback; Ritchie, Diame, Gouffran; Gayle. Subs: Darlow, Yedlin, Lazaar, Clark, Hayden, Perez, Mitrovic.

DERBY COUNTY: Carson, Christie, Bryson, Shackell, Keogh, Russell, Anya, Wilson, Hughes, Vydra, Olsson. Subs: Mitchell, Pearce, Butterfield, Johnson, Bent, Ince, Blackman.