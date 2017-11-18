Jacob Murphy handed Newcastle start at Old Trafford

Jacob Murphy has been handed a start for Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

The winger comes in for injured winger Christian Atsu against Manchester United this evening (5.30pm kick-off).

It is only Murphy's second Premier League start of the season.

The 22-year-old joined Newcastle from Norwich City in a £12million deal in the summer.

Defender Ciaran Clark replaces captain Jamaal Lascelles, who suffered an ankle injury against Bournemouth before the international break.

Meanwhile, fit-again midfielder Paul Pogba starts for Jose Mourinho's team, while striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, out since April, is on the home bench.

Rafa Benitez

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot; Yedlin, Lejeune, Clark, Manquillo; Hayden, Shelvey; Ritchie, Gayle, Murphy; Joselu. Subs: Darlow, Gamez, Mbemba, Diame, Aarons, Perez, Mitrovic.

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea, Lindelof, Pogba, Mata, Lukaku, Martial, Smalling, Young, Rashford, Valencia, Matic. Subs: Romero, Ibrahimovic, Lingard, Herrera, Shaw, Fellaini.