Jacob Murphy reacts to his first two goals for Newcastle

Jacob Murphy's hoping his two goals are the first of many for Newcastle United.

The winger, signed last week from Norwich City for £12million, netted twice in last night's 4-0 win over Bradford City at Valley Parade.

It was only Murphy's second appearance for the club.

And the boyhood United fan – who had worn the club's blue change kit against Preston North End last weekend – enjoyed his first run-out in black and white stripes.

Asked about his goals, Murphy said: "It was great to get them so soon after coming in.

"It was a convincing win in the end. I was delighted to get on the scoresheet."

Dwight Gayle – who also got on the scoresheet – set up Murphy's first goal.

And the 22-year-old's second was an instinctive half-volley after a Rolando Aarons cross was cleared as far as him.

"I had a little bit of luck when it came off the back of my heel," said Murphy. "I managed to stick it away. I was delighted with that.

"That (second goal) was more instinctive. It feel nicely for me."

Murphy - who netted against United twice last season - will take confidence from the goal.

"It's a big relief, but it's also a massive confidence boost. It's what I needed to get me a bit more settled into the squad.

"I'm delighted to get these two goals. Hopefully, I can continue from here.

"It was nice to do it in black and white. Hopefully, there's many more to come."

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez felt the performance was a big improvement from the showing at Deepdale.

"It came down to being clinical," Murphy told NUFC TV. "We were ruthless in the second half."United will continue their pre-season on Saturday with a match away to German side Mainz.

"It'll be a step up, but we're gearing up for a massive season in the Premier League," said Murphy. "We're looking forward to it."