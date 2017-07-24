Jacob Murphy reveals his twin brother’s reaction to his move to Newcastle

Have your say

Jacob Murphy says he talked his move to Newcastle United over with his twin brother Josh – and left for St James’s Park with his blessing.

Murphy was signed from Norwich City for £12million last week.

And the 22-year-old made his debut in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Preston North End.

Murphy came off the bench at Deepdale, where Javier Manquillo, signed from Atletico Madrid on Friday, also made his first appearance for United.

Rafa Benitez has revealed that the club was watching his sibling, a forward at Norwich, a year ago.

But Newcastle’s manager ended up signing Jacob as he needed a pacy winger this summer.

We speak about everything, and we spoke about my move here. He said it was something I had to do – and I couldn’t agree more. Jacob Murphy

Murphy, a boyhood United fan like his brother, spoke to his sibling about the move.

While it was a “tough” call to leave his brother at Carrow Road, the pair felt it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

“We speak about everything, and we spoke about my move here,” said the England Under-21 international.

“He said it was something I had to do – and I couldn’t agree more.

“It was hard to leave Norwich in one sense.

“But these opportunities don’t come around too often, because you don’t know when the next one is going to come round the corner.

“Everyone knows it was a tough one, but hopefully it will turn out to be the right decision.”

Asked if he was aware United had been watching him and his brother in the Championship last season, Murphy said: No, I didn’t know he’d been looking at us for a year or so.

“But these things happen all the time in football.

“Everyone is keeping tabs on each other. It’s just one of them really where he’s been looking.”

Murphy has had a series of loan spells in recent seasons.

And the Wembley-born player – whose parents are from the North East – feels that his experiences on loan have prepared him for his move to the North East.

“Me and my brother have been away from each other before, and at some point in our career we knew we’d have to go our separate ways,” said Murphy.

“That time has come and we’re young men now, so it’s something that we have to get on with.

“I know that he’ll be doing really well at Norwich, and I’ll always be supporting him and vice-versa.”

Two-footed Murphy played on both flanks at Deepdale, where Aleksandar Mitrovic’s early goal was cancelled out by a 33rd-minute strike from Tom Barkhuizen.

And he is ready to play on either wing.

“I’m comfortable on both wings,” said Murphy.

“I play off both feet as well, so whatever side I’m on I can do a job.”

Murphy was part of the England side which reached the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championships in June.

Germany progressed to the final after a penalty shootout.

“It was a massive experience to go to the European Under-21 Championship,” he said. “I was learning game by game, day by day.

“We played some tough opposition, and I’m like a sponge, so I’m trying to absorb as much information as I can.

“I’ve always got to keep learning and improving my game, and I need to do that in pre-season ahead of the Premier League.”

Murphy will get another run out for Newcastle on Wednesday night when Benitez’s side take on League One club Bradford City at Valley Parade.