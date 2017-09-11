Jamaal Lascelles divides opinion and lacks hipster flair – but he’s showing his worth to Newcastle

Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles is a player who has divided opinion on Tyneside in recent months.

While his attitude, especially when the chips are down, is not in question, some wondered whether the central defender would be able to cut the mustard for United in the Premier League, on a regular basis.

Well, with every passing game the 23-year-old is proving that he’s more than worthy of the United armband. And he proved to be the Magpies match-winner yesterday, in more ways than one.

Having limped through the back end of the Championship winning season with injury issues, many had written him off ahead of what many believed would be a summer of spending by United. That, as we all know too well, did not even get close to happening.

And there’s a reason Champions League-winning manager Rafa Benitez made relatively inexperienced Lascelles his captain. This was not done on a whim.

From minute one to 90 Lascelles put in a proper captain’s performance. He led from the front, put his body on the line, won his battles and most importantly was involved in the two key moments that defined United’s afternoon.

The skipper was the hero at both ends as Newcastle recorded their first Premier League win on the road.

The central defender netted the only goal of the game, a powerful header, to ensure United took all three points back north.

But, perhaps just as telling, was his goal-line clearance that kept the game goalless just after the break.

Lascelles wasn’t the only player to impress. Joselu also caught the eye and looked to have put United ahead 10 minutes before the break when his flicked header from a Ritchie centre was saved quite magnificently by Lukas Fabianski.

Every time Mikel Merino steps out on to the park, whether that be in United colours or for Spain Under-21s, he looks a class act. Yesterday was no different.

But he was the cause of controversy when he took a very suspect tumble on the edge of the Swans area. He wanted a penalty, ref Mike Jones was having none of it. It’ll be interesting to see whether the FA take a look.

Overall, United could be pleased with their opening 45. Paul Clement’s men came out with renewed purpose after the break, though.

And they should have been in front when a delightful Leroy Fer ball set former NUFC target Tammy Abraham free. It looked fated the striker would net when he rounded Rob Elliot, but Lascelles was on hand to save the day, sliding in to clear off the line.

But, as had happened in the opening 45, after a bright start Swansea faded.

Ayoze Perez had the chance to edge United in front on 73, bursting clear after a neat one-two with Javier Manquillo but his effort was saved by the feet of Fabianski.

United were in front, though, soon after as a curling corner from the left was met by the rising Lascelles, who beat Alfie Mawson to nod home the winner.

And despite the Swans throwing the kitchen sink at United in the closing stages Elliot between the sticks and United as a whole held firm to made it two wins on the bounce.

Every good season is built on solid foundations. And in Lascelles and partner Ciaran Clark, United have just that.

Lascelles and Clark might not be the most fasionable of backlines in these heady days of former England youth internationals costing mid-table teams north of £20million.

But what they lack in hipster flair they more than make up for in defensive basics.

The duo won everything that came their way down in South Wales. When called upon they did their job. And that’s all you can ask of the pair, who, having played together for more than a year, are looking like an accomplished partnership.