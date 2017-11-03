Jamaal Lascelles feels his pre-season prediction will be proved right at Newcastle

Newcastle United have started as they mean to go on at St James’s Park.

That’s the view of captain Jamaal Lascelles ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Bournemouth.

The club has won three of his first five matches at St James’s Park. Only four clubs have taken more points than ninth-placed Newcastle at home so far this season.

United had a better away record in the Championship, where teams would come to St James’s Park and defend deep and in numbers.

However, this season, most teams will come to attack Newcastle – and that suits their counter-attacking game.

“We definitely want to continue our form at home, where we’ve started well,” said Lascelles.

“I said at the start of the season that I thought we’d do well at home, and I don’t see why we can’t or won’t continue that.

“Bournemouth are struggling a bit at the moment, but it’ll be a difficult game. Every match is in the Premier League.”

United were beaten 1-0 by Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday night. Jeff Hendrick claimed all three points for the home side with a second-half strike.

Newcastle were a long way from their best at Turf Moor, where they created very little in the final third of the pitch.

Defender Lascelles said: “We need to forget about this game, take the positives from it, make sure we have a good week in training, prepare well, work hard and take all three points on Saturday.”

Benitez has been focusing on getting his players “mentally ready” for the game.

“We know the league is difficult – it’s a long race – but we have a game Saturday and we have to make sure mentally we are ready,” said Benitez.