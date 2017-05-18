Jamaal Lascelles ready to 'chill' after leading Newcastle to Championship title

Jamaal Lascelles says winning the Championship title was the best moment of his career.

Lascelles lifted the trophy after Newcastle United beat Barnsley 3-0 at St James's Park on the final day of the season.

The defender, appointed captain by Rafa Benitez last summer after the departure of Fabricio Coloccini, had missed missed the game itself through injury.

"Hands down, it was the best moment of my career, lifting that trophy," Lascelles told NUFC TV.

"It's been a tough season, a lot of ups and downs, but that's football for you. We got the job done. We know we have to work hard for next season, and we'll sort that out as well.

Newcastle's players celebrate

"We'll chill for a bit and see our families, because it's been relentless. We've trained every day, worked hard, we've carried knocks, injuries, so we'll chill – but we'll be ready for pre-season."

Newcastle trailed Brighton and Hove Albion by seven points last month, but Benitez's side won their last three games.

And Aston Villa's late equaliser against Brighton handed the title to United.

"We couldn't have done it a better way," said 23-year-old Lascelles. "We played excellent, and then came the late equaliser down at Villa. The roar we heard was unbelievable.

"I want to say thank you to the fans. They stuck with us all season and I'm glad we could give them back what they deserve."

Lascelles had an operation on his groin earlier this month.

The England Under-21 international had been playing through the pain barrier late in United's season.

