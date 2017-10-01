Jamaal Lascelles recalls THAT explosive interview at Newcastle – and reveals his mum STILL pays him a fiver a goal

Jamaal Lascelles says his mum STILL pays him a fiver for every goal he scores.

Lascelles – who will captain Rafa Benitez's side against Liverpool this afternoon (4.30pm kick-off) – has netted twice for Newcastle United so far this season.

Jill Lascelles, his mother, revealed on Twitter after his winning strike against Stoke City last month that the 23-year-old has had an added incentive to score since his days in Nottingham Forest's Academy.

She tweeted: "Costing me a fortune , from his academy days at nffc, it's always been a fiver a goal."

The tweet was picked up by Match of the Day.

"To be honest, I don't know how she's made Match of the Day," said Lascelles, whose great grandfather Robert Done played for Liverpool between 1926 and 1935.

"You know on Snapchat, where you're on the stories? Her quotes was on a Match of the Day Snapchat thing, and Twitter's been blowing up too.

"When I was a kid, obviously I didn't score often, but she used to say 'if you score, it's a fiver', and she's carried on that probably from the age of 10 until now.

"She still gives me fivers. At the minutes, she's not happy, I've been scoring a few.

"My mum – I love her, I love her to bits."

Lascelles, signed from Forest in 2014, came to prominence at United during the club's relegation season.

The defender demanded more “character, heart and desire” from his team-mates after a 3-1 defeat away to Southampton in April last year.

Daryl Janmaat – who had limped of the game after the home side took a two-goal lead – suffered a hand injured when he punched the dressing room door in frustration after the game.

Lascelles's interview, and his private words in the dressing room, marked him out as a future captain.

And Newcastle manager Benitez handed him the skipper's armband last year.

"I do remember that interview," Lascelles told the club's matchday programme. "The reason I said what I would say in the changing room was that I was on the bench looking at a lot of it all season, and I could see what's going on.

"I was involved in that Southampton game – I came on at half-time – and things happened in that game which I didn't like, and things needed to be said.

"I'm glad that I did say it, because it got a big reaction from the players.

"After that, we had a really good run, and we were unlucky not to stay up.

"I just said what was on my mind. Looking back on it, maybe some players would have thought 'who's this guy? He's 22, screaming at everyone in the changing room'. Maybe, on paper, I shouldn't have done it.

"But I'm glad that I did. I couldn't not (say it)."

Lascelles led United to the Championship title the following campaign.

"It's completely different now," he added. "We've got a really good group."

