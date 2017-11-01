Jamaal Lascelles reveals EXACTLY how Newcastle will react to their Burnley defeat

Jamaal Lascelles says Newcastle United won’t let their heads drop – after learning how to react to defeats in the Championship.

Rafa Benitez’s side were beaten 1-0 by Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday night.

Jeff Hendrick scored the only goal of the game after the home side seized on a mistake from Ayoze Perez.

“We’re very disappointed with the defeat,” said captain Lascelles.

“Turf Moor’s a tough place to go to. They’ve played this way for years where they’re hard to break down, they’re good at set pieces and they’re a compact team.

“Maybe we didn’t control the game well enough. I wouldn’t say they were the better team, but they definitely controlled it. I’m just looking forward to playing them at home.”

Burnley quickly worked the ball forward after Perez gave the ball away in midfield and Johann Berg Gudmundsson found Hendrick unmarked in front of goal.

“It was one lapse in concentration,” said defender Lascelles. “They didn’t have many chances, or when they did we dealt with them fairly easily.

“I suppose it’s just one of those games where things didn’t quite go for us.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed but we aren’t going to let our heads drop. We’re going to look to turn things around on Saturday.

“The main positive to take is our defensive organisation. We’ve been really organised this season and hard to break down.

“Burnley didn’t have many chances apart from the goal. That’s the key positive to take.

“Maybe we could have scored a couple of goals but it’s one of them where it all pans out over the course of a season and we’ll be looking to turn things around on Saturday.”

Newcastle learnt to quickly recover from potentially-demoralising defeats last season in the Championship.

“In the Championship this team learned to just put these results in the past quickly and move on,” said Lascelles.

“You can’t be too happy when you win and you can’t be too down when you lose. It’s important that you stay level-headed and you’ve got to respect every team, but at the same time be confident you’re going to beat them. That’s how we’ll be approaching Saturday.”