Jamaal Lascelles reveals why he came to blows with Newcastle team-mate Mohamed Diame

Jamaal Lascelles has spoken about his fight with Newcastle United team-mate Mohamed Diame.

Lascelles and Diame clashed on the training field early last month.

The pair apologised to the team-mates after the incident and offered to take the team out for a meal.

Lascelles, United's captain. has spoken about the bust-up in an interview with former Newcastle skipper Alan Shearer for the BBC's The Premier League Show.

"I just didn't like what I saw," said the defender. "I don't care who I upset. If we fall out, we fall out. If it comes to blows, it comes to blows.

"I've got to do my job and that's why I wear the armband."

Lascelles is doubtful for the November 18 game against Manchester United at Old Trafford after suffering an ankle injury against Bournemouth last weekend.