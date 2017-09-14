Jamaal Lascelles set to net five-year deal at Newcastle

Jamaal Lascelles is set to sign a new five-year contract, according to a report.

Newcastle United's captain has been involved in talks over a new deal for a number of months.

And the Daily Telegraph report that the club is "close" to announcing the contract.

Lascelles, appointed skipper by manager Rafa Benitez last year, scored Newcastle's winner against Swansea City last weekend after making a goalline clearance at the other end of the pitch.

The 23-year-old joined United in 2014 from Nottingham Forest and still has three years left on his present deal.

Lascelles will lead out Benitez's side against Stoke City at St James's Park on Saturday.