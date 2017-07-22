Javier Manquillo and Jacob Murphy set for Newcastle debuts against Preston

Have your say

Rafa Benitez has named his starting XI for this afternoon's game against Preston North End.

Newcastle United take on the Championship club at Deepdale (3pm kick-off).

New signings Javier Manquillo and Jacob Murphy are on the bench.

The pair joined United this week from Atletico Madrid and Norwich City respectively.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic – who scored four goals against Preston last season – starts up front for Newcastle.

Rafa Benitez at Deepdale

Rob Elliot again starts in goal, while captain Jamaal Lascelles is not involved, despite travelling to Deepdale.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot, Mbemba, Hanley, Lejeune, Dummett, Atsu, Diame, Shelvey, Aarons, de Jong, Mitrovic. Subs: Darlow, Woodman, Clark, Manquillo, Yedlin, Colback, Hayden, Murphy, Roberts, Perez, Gayle.