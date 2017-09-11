Jonjo Shelvey belatedly returns to action for Newcastle – after bench duty at Swansea

Jonjo Shevely has made his first Newcastle United appearance in almost a month.

The midfielder – who has served a three-match ban for his dismissal against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend of the season – was an unused substitute in yesterday's 1-0 Premier League win over his former club Swansea City.

Mikel Merino was preferred to Shelvey at the Liberty Stadium, where Jamaal Lascelles scored the only goal of the game.

Shelvey, wearing the captain's armband, was back on the field tonight for the a Premier League 2 home fixture against Norwich City.

Peter Beardsley also named Rolando Aarons, Freddie Woodman and Jamie Sterry in his starting XI.

Norwich came from two goals down to claim a point from a 2-2 draw in front of a crowd of 662 at St James's Park.

Shelvey – who tried his luck from his own half early in the game – set up Newcastle's first goal, scored by Luke Charman in the 10th minute.

Macaulay Gillesphey doubled Newcastle's advantage two minutes later with a header from a Dan Barlaser corner.

Devonte Aransibia pulled a goal back for Norwich in the 49th minute, and visiting captain Adam Phillips equalised from the penalty spot late in the match.

Shelvey – who was shown a red card against Tottenham for stamping on Dele Alli – played the full 90 minutes ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against Stoke City.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Woodman; Sterry (O'Connor, 46), Good (Yarney, 72), Gillesphey, Cameron; Barlaser, Shelvey; Roberts, L Smith, Aarons (Fernandez, 46); Charman. Subs not used: Woolston, Hunter.